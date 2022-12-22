Two Cases Of Rape Lodged In UP's Gonda District: Cops

Two separate cases of alleged rape have been lodged in Gonda district, police said. (Representational)

Two separate cases of alleged rape have been lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, police said on Thursday.

In the first case related to the Kotwali Nagar police station area, Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said a young woman lodged a complaint against a resident of the Civil Lines area for raping her.

The complainant had met the man through social media and later entered into a romantic relationship with him. She consented to sex after being persuaded by the man's promise of marriage, he said.

The woman has alleged that the youth continued to sexually exploit her for a year during which she became pregnant twice and had to undergo abortion. He also coaxed her to bring jewellery and cash to his home, the SP said.

According to the complaint, the man kept making excuses on the subject of marriage and later refused to marry the woman, he said.

The FIR was filed on Wednesday evening at the city police station.

The woman is being sent for medical examination, Inspector-in-charge of City Kotwali Rakesh Singh said.

In the second incident, a class 12 student was allegedly tricked by the son of her school's manager to come to his house where he raped her. The incident happened two months ago, Mr Tomar said.

He continued to sexually abuse the girl by threatening to make her private photos that he had clicked viral on social media. The victim has alleged that he used to torture her, the SP said.

Incharge of Wazirganj police station, Chandra Pratap Singh said based on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged under relevant sections on Wednesday and she has been sent to the district Women's Hospital for medical examination.

