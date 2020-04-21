2 Cases Filed In Mathura Over Facebook Posts Targeting Rahul Gandhi

The posts hurt the feelings of numerous Congress workers and maligned the prestige of Rahul Gandhi, the complainants alleged.

2 Cases Filed In Mathura Over Facebook Posts Targeting Rahul Gandhi

The police said that they were searching for both the accused. (File)

Mathura:

The police have registered two separate FIRs over objectionable posts shared on Facebook targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, officials said on Monday.

One of them was lodged against Bhupendra Chaturvedi of Bengali Ghat area based on a complaint filed by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Mukesh Dhangar at Kotwali Mathura.

The other was registered against Chaudhari Sanket Agrawal based on a complaint by advocate Umesh Sharma, president of Mahanagar Congress Committee, Mathura, the police said.

The posts hurt the feelings of numerous Congress workers and maligned the prestige of Rahul Gandhi, the complainants alleged.

Cases were filed under provisions of the IT (Amendment) Act, 2008 and section 295 of IPC, the police said, adding that they were searching for both the accused.

Comments
Rahul GandhiFacebook postscases Mathura
Web Stories
Beauty Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Acne
Entertainment 5 Of The Biggest Fattest Bollywood Weddings
Fashion Oscar Dresses That Went Viral Before Viral Was A Thing
Travel Explore Assam With These 10 Best Things To Do
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com