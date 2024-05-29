Two Arrested In Noida Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Cops

Police have also recovered the car involved in the incident, and further investigation is underway.

Noida police arrested two accused on Tuesday in a hit-and-run case in Noida's Sector 24, which led to the death of a man on Monday, said police.

The deceased was identified as Janak Dev. The incident took place on Sunday in the Noida Sector 24 area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh. After hitting the deceased, the accused fled from the spot.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Noida, Manish Kumar Mishra, the incident was reported by the victim's son, Pradeep. "A man named Pradeep from Sector 24 informed the police that his father was hit by a car and he died in the accident," Mr Mishra said.

Mr Mishra further said that the police have launched an investigation into the matter. "A case was filed and the investigation is underway. The body has been sent for a post-mortem report," Mr Mishra said.

He further mentioned that two police teams are currently working to obtain CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle involved in the accident. Mr Mishra assured that swift action will be taken once the car and the driver responsible for the rash driving are identified.

