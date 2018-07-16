Two Arrested For Raping, Burning Woman Alive In Uttar Pradesh

The accused allegedly burnt her alive in a nearby hut. (File)

Two of the five people accused of burning a woman alive after raping her in Rajpura area of Sambhal district have been arrested, the police said today.



Superintendent of Police RM Bharadwaj said, "The prime accused in the case, Aram Singh and Bhona alias Kunwar Pal, have been arrested. Both of them are being interrogated."



"Four police teams have been formed and they are conducting raids at various places to nab the other three accused," he said.



Additional Director General of Bareilly zone Prem Prakash told reporters, "As far as the complaint made on 100 (by the victim) is concerned, the call details of the number are being collected and we are waiting for it. Apart from this, investigations so far revealed that as of now, no call was made from this number."



The Circle Officer of Gunnaur, Aqil Ahmad, said the accused were relatives of the 30-year-old victim.



According to a complaint lodged by the victim's husband, the incident took place on Saturday around 2.30 am when the woman was in her house with her daughter. Five people barged into the house and raped her, police officials said.





The accused then dragged her to a hut and burnt her alive, Mr Ahmad had said quoting the complaint.Mr Bhardawaj had yesterday said that post-mortem of the victim could not confirm whether she was raped."Whether she was raped or gangraped could not be ascertained in the post-mortem. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Moradabad, has been asked to ascertain it and the required samples will be sent to them," he had said.In his complaint, the victim's husband alleged that after she was gangraped, his wife called her cousin to inform about the incident but by the time the police could be contacted, the accused returned and dragged her to the hut and burnt her alive