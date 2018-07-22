Twitter User Suggests 'PM Modi Should...'; He Responds, 'Point Taken'

PM Modi's speech on Friday night followed a day of intense debate in the Lok Sabha.

A quick look at Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj's Twitter handle is enough to understand why she is so popular on this dynamic platform. Her witty tweets, prompt response to the grievances from across the globe keep her account buzzing. Something similar was observed on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle today. PM Modi, who has a huge following, doesn't often respond to tweets. But today, his handle, too, was abuzz with activity.

After tweeting birthday wishes to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Ananth Kumar, PM responded to a father whose daughter's essay in school won her teacher's praise. It was inspired by Swachh Bharat Mission, one of PM Modi's pet projects.

PM Modi said, "Happy to read this. Please congratulate her on my behalf. Amazing to see such high levels of awareness and passion among our youngsters for Swachhata."

In his next reply, he thanked a software engineer who congratulated the prime minister for his speech in the Lok Sabha during the marathon no-trust vote debate.

Thank you for the kind words. https://t.co/xZFiIZ8GrR - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2018

PM Modi then offered his condolences to a Twitter user:

Very sad to hear about your grandfather. My condolences in this sad hour. https://t.co/g4vv85LVzm - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2018

And when a user suggested that the prime minister needed to smile often, he tweeted, "point taken".

In another tweet, PM Modi reiterated that all his time is for the nation.

The blessings of 125 crore Indians give me great strength. All my time is for the nation. https://t.co/NRHuduHyuw - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2018

PM Modi's 90-minute speech, late on Friday night, followed a day of intense debate in the Lok Sabha, in which he strongly defended decisions taken by his government, measures taken for the farmers and his commitment towards the development of Andhra Pradesh that had initiated the no-confidence motion against the centre.

A surprise hug from Rahul Gandhi was returned with sharp attacks on the Congress president as well as the Gandhi family.