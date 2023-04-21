'Gaya Blue Tick': Meme Fest On Twitter As Celebrities Lose Verification

Twitter has removed the legacy verified blue checkmarks from accounts nearly a month after announcing that users will have to buy a Twitter Blue subscription to retain the coveted tick. With this, celebrities and famous personalities including Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have lost the Twitter verification badge.

Soon after the blue tick vanished from Twitter accounts, users reacted to the development by making hilarious memes. Below we have compiled the best ones.

One user highlighted how prominent people like cricketers Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, football star Cristiano Ronaldo, and actor Shah Rukh Khan had their checkmarks removed.

This person had a funny take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni losing his verification badge.

MSD with MSD without

Blue Tick Blue Tick pic.twitter.com/OEPiVuT3cx — Lokesh Saini (@LokeshVirat18K) April 21, 2023

This meme sums up how celebrities, who lost their legacy blue ticks, would react to Twitter Blue subscribers.

Blue tick controversy pic.twitter.com/aza43Wv8Q3 — Aman_Chain ???? Mask Man (@Amanprabhat9) April 21, 2023

“Elon mask after removing legacy Blue Tick from celebrity accounts,” a user wrote sharing a meme.

Eln mask after removing legacy #BlueTick from celebrity accounts : pic.twitter.com/cBmLglfsvd — SwatKat???? (@swatic12) April 21, 2023

Another meme describing the current situation on the microblogging platform.

This person churned out a meme using a still from Netflix series Squid Game.

*celebrities lost their blue tick*

Everyone on twitter : pic.twitter.com/DFYtAd4YCp — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) April 21, 2023

Virat Kohli too lost the blue checkmark from his Twitter account.

Virat kohli without Blue tick???? pic.twitter.com/QU96OEUITw — Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) April 20, 2023

“Hackers after removal of blue tick,” a person wrote.

A mandatory meme from 2006 comedy film Phir Hera Pheri.

Gaya blue tick sabhi ka ????



Twitter removed unpaid accounts at 12 midnight #BlueTick on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/6VnM2CsOA0 — youth challenges (@youthchallenge9) April 21, 2023

While most of the Twitter accounts that were verified before the introduction of Twitter blue lost their tick, basketball star LeBron James and author Stephen King still had the badge. The two had even announced that they would not sign up for Twitter Blue. Later, CEO Elon Musk informed that he is “personally paying” for the Twitter Blue subscriptions of some celebrities to retain their checkmark.

Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates, former US President Donald Trump, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, actor Alia Bhatt, and politicians Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also lost the sought after blue tick.