Twitter India Chief Named In UP Police Case Over Incorrect Map Of India

Last week, Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari was summoned in UP over another case.

Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari has been named in an FIR in Uttar Pradesh over an incorrect map of India. This is the second FIR against Twitter this month in UP as troubles grow for the social media giant in the country.

The distorted map - displayed in the "Tweep Life" section of Twitter's website - was removed Monday after it was flagged by a user. It showed J&K and Ladakh outside India, triggering outrage.

"This act of treason has been committed intentionally and action should be taken," reads the complaint filed by right-wing group Bajrang Dal leader Praveen Bhati. The case has been filed under Section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and Section 74 of IT (Amendment) Act 2008.

Amrita Tripathi, Head, News Partnerships, Twitter India, has also been named in the FIR filed in UP's Bulandshahr, about 100 km from Delhi.

Last week, Mr Maheshwari was summoned by the Uttar Pradesh Police over another FIR after the posts - linked to the assault of a Muslim man in UP's Ghaziabad - sparked controversy. Along with Twitter, journalists Rana Ayyub and Saba Naqvi, and some Congress leaders were also named in the police case.

Mr Maheshwari got a temporary relief from the Karnataka High Court as he was granted protection from arrest. To an objection by UP Police that this meant Mr Maheshwari, who is a resident of Bengaluru, had been granted anticipatory bail, the court said it was not stopping the investigation. "If police desire to investigate or question, they may do so by virtual mode," Justice Narender said.