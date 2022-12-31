TV Actor Death Case Accused Demands Home-Cooked Meals During Custody

TV actor Tunisha Sharma's ex and accused in her death case, Sheezan Khan, who was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Saturday, has demanded home-cooked meals, medicines, visits by family while in custody.

Sheezan's lawyer submitted that his client is suffering from serious asthma and requires to use asthma inhaler on a daily basis. The accused's counsel underscored that being the only adult male member of the family, he needs to meet his family and lawyers to help him take decisions.

Tunisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, reportedly broke up with Sheezan a fortnight before her death.

The Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actor was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide on December 25.

According to the police, Sheezan was not cooperating with the investigation and repeatedly changed his statements when asked about the chats with his "secret girlfriend".

According to some chats which have been recovered, the accused used to talk to many women, the police said.

Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma, addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Friday made several allegations against Sheezan and also raised suspicion of "murder".

"Sheezan took her from the room but did not call the Ambulance. This could also be a murder, how is it possible that she was found in Sheezan's room and it was Sheezan only who brought her down, but did not call the ambulance or doctors? Sheezan forced her to wear Hijab as well," Vanita Sharma said addressing a press conference on Friday.