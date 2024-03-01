TV Actor Says Friend Shot Dead In US, Seeks PM, Indian Embassy's Help

Devoleena Bhattacharjee said the attack took place on Tuesday. (FILE)

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has sought the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government after her friend was shot dead in the US on Tuesday. She said her friend was taking an evening walk when "he was shot multiple times by an unknown (person)".

"My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot and killed in St Louis academy neighbourhood, US on Tuesday evening," Ms Bhattacharjee wrote in a post on X.

She said Mr Ghosh was the "only child in the family, mother died 3 years back and father passed away during his childhood".

"Well the reason , accused details and everything are not revealed yet, or perhaps no one left in his family to fight for it except his few friends. He was from Kolkata. Excellent dancer, was pursuing PHD, was taking an evening walk and suddenly he was shot multiple times by an unknown," the actor wrote.

The 38-year-old said that some friends in the US are trying to claim the body but still no update about it, while tagging the Indian Embassy in the US, PM Modi, and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on her post.

The post comes amid a spate of violence against Indians or Indian-Americans in the country in recent months.

Recently, an Indian-origin motel owner was shot dead by a homeless trespasser in Newport city in the US state of North Carolina.

On February 10, a 41-year-old Indian-origin IT executive died after suffering life-threatening injuries during an assault outside a restaurant in Washington.

Earlier, 25-year-old Indian student Vivek Saini was killed in Georgia state's Lithonia city by a homeless drug addict.