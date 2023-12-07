TV Actor Kills Man, Injures 3 In Fight Over Eucalyptus Trees In UP

Bhupinder Singh has starred in TV shows such as 'Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam' and 'Madhubala'

A popular television actor has been arrested after he allegedly opened fire at his neighbours, killing one and injuring three others, during an argument over cutting eucalyptus trees at Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, Bhupinder Singh, who has starred in popular TV shows such as 'Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam' and 'Madhubala', was setting up a fence near his farm in Bijnor. Next to his farm is the agricultural land belonging to Gurdeep Singh. The altercation began after Bhupinder decided to get some eucalyptus trees cut to set up the fence.

The argument escalated into a fight, and Bhupinder and three of his associates attacked Gurdeep Singh's family members. During the clash, Bhupinder opened fire with his licensed revolver. The firing killed Gurdeep Singh's 22-year-old son Govind and left him, his son Amrik and wife Beero Bai injured. The three are currently under treatment.

Bhupinder has been arrested under the charges of murder, attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt, among others. He has also been charged under the Arms Act.

Three of his associates - Gyan Singh, Jeevan Singh and Gurjant Singh - have also been arrested.