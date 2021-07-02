Didn't Meet BJP's Suvendu Adhikari: Centre's Lawyer Amid CBI Probe Row

Tushar Mehta has denied meeting with Suvendu Adhikari, saying he "dropped in unannounced" on Thursday.

Mamata Banerjee's party has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General of India over his meeting with Suvendu Adhikari, a leader of the ruling BJP.

In a letter to PM Modi, MPs of the Trinamool Congress alleged "conflict of interest" in Mr Mehta's meeting with Mr Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in Bengal, and said he should be "immediately removed" as the central government's top lawyer.

The Trinamool also alleged in the letter that Mr Adhikari is an accused in various criminal cases.

Mr Mehta said there was no question of meeting Mr Adhikari.

"Suvendu Adhikari did come to my residence-cum-office yesterday at around 3 pm, unannounced. Since I was already in a pre-scheduled meeting in my chamber, my staff requested him to sit in the waiting room of my office building and offered him a cup of tea," Mr Mehta said.

"When my meeting was over and thereafter my (personal secretary) informed me about his arrival, I requested him to convey Mr Adhikari my inability to meet him and apologise as he had to wait. Mr Adhikari thanked my PPS and left without insisting to meet me. The question of my meeting with Mr Adhikari therefore did not arise."