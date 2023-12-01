'Turning Victim Into Accused': MP Danish Ali Writes To Lok Sabha Speaker

Danish Ali shared a copy of the letter on social media. (File)

BSP MP Danish Ali on Friday alleged that attempts are being made to turn the victim into an accused by using "fabricated charges" against him over his complaint against BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri for making objectionable remarks in Lok Sabha.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Danish Ali said he was "shocked" over clubbing of his complaint against Ramesh Bidhuri with the ones levelled against him for allegedly provoking the BJP MP.

Today I wrote a letter to the Hon'ble speaker Lok Sabha @ombirlakota regarding the notice I received from the secretariat of the privileges committee. The notice indicates a sad attempt to create a diversion by turning the victim (me) into an accused by using fabricated charges. pic.twitter.com/grD6UQm9ij — Kunwar Danish Ali (@KDanishAli) December 1, 2023

He said while he was hoping for a swift, strict and exemplary action against Ramesh Bidhuri, he was sad that attempts were being made to turn the victim into an accused.

Danish Ali shared a copy of the letter on social media.

The panel had issued notices to Danish Ali and Ramesh Bidhuri on November 21. Danish Ali wrote to Birla on Friday.

The Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha has summoned Ramesh Bidhuri and Danish Ali on December 7 at separate time.

On an earlier occasion, Ramesh Bidhuri had not appeared before the committee while expressing his inability to do so.

Ramesh Bidhuri had made remarks against Danish Ali during the Special session of Parliament in September when the House was discussing the success of the Chandrayan-III mission.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had referred the MPs' complaints on the issue involving Ramesh Bidhuri's use of objectionable words againstDanish Ali to the Privileges Committee in September.

While Danish Ali and several other opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and DMK's Kanimozhi, had demanded action against Ramesh Bidhuri, several BJP parliamentarians like Nishikant Dubey said the BSP member "incited" the South Delhi MP when he speaking in the House and urged the Speaker to look into this aspect as well.

