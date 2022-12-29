'He Is...': Note Recovered From Set Where TV Actor Tunisha Sharma Died

Police said they have also recovered nearly 250 pages of WhatsApp chats

A note has been recovered from the set of a TV show in Maharashtra where actor Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on Saturday, the police said.

The note that says "he Is blessed to have me as a co-actor Woohooo" was found in a room on the set in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police have told a Vasai court.

Tunisha and her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan's name were also scribbled on the note.

Police also told the court that they are trying to retrieve the deleted WhatsApp conversation from Sheezan's phone that he had with his former girlfriend, officials said.

The day Tunisha died, the duo had a 15-minute conversation in the green room, after which both seemed agitated, police told the court.

Police said they have also recovered nearly 250 pages of WhatsApp chats between Sheezan and Tunisha from his phone.

So far, they have seized three mobile phones, including two i-Phones.

The 20-year-old actor was found hanging in the toilet on the set after a tea break while shooting. The shooting crew took her to a hospital at around where she was declared dead on arrival.