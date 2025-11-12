Tuberculosis Cases Drop By 21% In India, Outpaces Global Decline: WHO Report

India has achieved a major milestone in its fight against tuberculosis (TB), recording a 21 per cent decline in TB incidence, from 237 cases per lakh population in 2015 to 187 per lakh in 2024, nearly double the global rate of decline of 12 per cent, according to the World Health Organization's Global TB Report 2025.

This marks one of the steepest reductions globally, highlighting the country's sustained investment in technology-driven case detection, wider access to treatment, and strong community participation.

India Surpasses Global Averages In Key TB Indicators

India's progress has outpaced global trends across several critical measures.

Treatment coverage rose sharply to 92 per cent in 2024, up from 53 per cent in 2015, higher than both other high-burden countries and the global average.

The treatment success rate under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan reached 90 per cent, compared to the global rate of 88 per cent.

TB mortality dropped from 28 deaths per lakh population in 2015 to 21 per lakh in 2024, indicating faster progress than the global average reduction among HIV-negative individuals.

India diagnosed 26.18 lakh TB patients in 2024, out of an estimated 27 lakh total cases. The number of "missing" TB cases, those undiagnosed or unreported, fell dramatically from around 15 lakhs in 2015 to less than one lakh in 2024. There has also been no significant rise in multi-drug-resistant (MDR) TB cases.

Technology And Community Engagement

Launched in December 2024, the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan has expanded early detection and community outreach. Over 19 crore vulnerable individuals have been screened, leading to the diagnosis of 24.5 lakh TB patients, including 8.61 lakh asymptomatic cases.

India's Rifampicin drug-susceptibility testing coverage stands at 92 per cent, ahead of the global average of 83 per cent. The country now operates the world's largest TB laboratory network, with 9,391 rapid molecular testing facilities and 107 culture and drug-susceptibility laboratories.

More than 500 AI-enabled handheld X-ray units are already deployed nationwide, with another 1,500 being delivered to states and union territories. TB care has been decentralised through 1.78 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, enabling early diagnosis and treatment closer to communities.

Increased Funding And Nutritional Support For Patients

Government funding for the TB programme has increased nearly tenfold in the past nine years, facilitating the rollout of new diagnostic tools, treatment regimens, and social support interventions.

Under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana, the monthly nutritional support for TB patients has been doubled from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per month. Since 2018, the scheme has disbursed Rs 4,406 crore to 1.37 crore beneficiaries through direct benefit transfers.

Public participation has also expanded, with 6.7 lakh Ni-kshay Mitras (individuals and organisations) distributing over 45 lakh food baskets to TB patients. More than 2 lakh My Bharat volunteers are engaged in outreach and patient support activities, helping to strengthen community awareness and adherence to treatment.

Personalised TB Care And Early Warning Systems

The Health Ministry has implemented a differentiated TB care approach, identifying high-risk patients, including those with co-morbidities, for tailored treatment plans. ASHA workers have been trained to identify early warning signs and refer patients promptly to advanced care facilities.

Sustaining Momentum Towards TB Elimination

The government says the next phase of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan will focus on proactive screening of all vulnerable and high-risk populations, AI-assisted diagnostics, and comprehensive patient support, combining medical, nutritional, and psychosocial care.

These efforts, backed by record funding and nationwide participation, aim to sustain India's rapid decline in TB incidence and mortality, bringing the country closer to the goal of a TB-Mukt Bharat.

