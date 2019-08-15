Tsering Namygal, BJP MP Praised By PM, Dances For Independence Day

Tsering Namgyal, the BJP MP from Ladakh, saw his Lok Sabha speech praised by PM Modi

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the BJP MP from Ladakh who spoke out in support of the government's move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir and divide the state into two union territories, celebrated India's 73rd Independence Day with a short dance that was caught on video by news agency ANI.

In the brief 28-second video that was posted on Twitter, Tsering Namgyal can be seen wearing dark sunglasses and a dark brown "goucha (traditional Ladakhi dress for men) and leading a line of fellow dancers.

Tsering Namgyal, 34, emerged a hit on social media after his Lok Sabha speech on the government's contentious decision to end special status for the state, which provoked widespread outrage.

In his speech, the BJP leader held both Article 370 (a "temporary provision" in the Indian Constitution that grants autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir, including allowing it its own constitution and flag) and the Congress responsible for Ladakh's "undeveloped" condition.

"If Ladakh is today underdeveloped, then Article 370 and Congress party are responsible for it," said Tsering Namgyal said on August 6, asserting that the people of Ladakh had been fighting for Union Territory status for the last seven decades.

He had also said protests by parties like the National Conference of Omar Abdullah and Mehooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party should be ignored as they had treated the state as their "family business". If the move was implemented, only two families would lose their job, he said.

Tsering Namgyal's speech in the Lok Sabha is a "must-hear", Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted later.

