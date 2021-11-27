'Trying To Frame Me Like...': Maharashtra Minister After Recce Tweets

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has alleged some people are trying to frame him in a false case. (File)

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has alleged some people are trying to frame him in a false case. The Nationalist Congress Party, or NCP, leader yesterday tweeted photos of what he claimed were men who have been going on rounds near his Mumbai home for a recce on him.

Mr Malik, who has been attacking the centre on the Narcotics Control Bureau's handling of the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case as a weapon to tarnish Maharashtra, has now alleged some people are trying to frame him "like Anil Deshmukh."

Mr Deshmukh is also an NCP leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister; he faces money laundering charges and is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

"It seems like some people want to implicate me in a false case like Anil Deshmukh. I will complain to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and Home Minister Amit Shah and demand an investigation. I have solid evidence how some people are trying to implicate me (in a false case)," Mr Malik told news agency ANI this morning.

In tweets yesterday, Mr Malik posted photos of two men in a hatchback who he claimed have been doing a recce outside his home. One of the men in the car was seen holding a digital camera.

"These people have been doing recce of my house for the last few days in this vehicle. If anyone knows them please let me know. Those who are in this picture, I want to tell them that if you want any information about me, then I will give all information," Mr Malik tweeted.

A drugs case involving Mr Malik's son-in-law was among six transferred out of the NCB's Mumbai unit earlier this month, and handed to a special investigation team led by senior police officer Sanjay Singh.

The cases were transferred after extortion allegations against NCB zonal director, Sameer Wankhede, who was heading the six investigations, including the drugs-on-cruise case which led to the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and others. They were released on bail.