Trump Towers To Debut In Gurgaon, "Tremendous Demand", Say Developers The Trump Towers project at the prime Golf Course Extension Road is the fourth of its kind in India after Pune, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Share EMAIL PRINT The Trump Towers project in Gurgaon will be the fourth such project in India (File Photo) Gurgaon: After launching the Trump Towers in Kolkata last year, its Indian developers on Wednesday announced that sale of houses in a 600-feet-tall residential development here will commence soon.



The project at the prime Golf Course Extension Road is the fourth of its kind in India after Pune, Mumbai and Kolkata.



"Despite sluggishness in the luxury residential market in India, the project has smashed all sales records," M3M India and Tribeca Developers said in a statement.



The developers expect "tremendous demand" for the project here.



Trump Organisation Executive Vice-President Donald Trump Jr said: "With its stunning architecture, beautiful interior options and lavish amenity spaces, our goal was to bring the best of the Trump brand and luxury living to Gurugram."



The all-glass facade is a signature Trump style with sleek lines and an imposing form.



Every room features floor-to-ceiling windows.



Each residence will have a private elevator, while a third of the residences will have over 22-feet-high double-height living rooms.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



