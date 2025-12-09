Advertisement
Read Time: 1 min
Trump Says US Will Allow Sale Of Nvidia H200 AI Chips To China

President Donald Trump said Monday he had reached an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping to allow US chip giant Nvidia to export advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he had informed Xi that Washington would permit Nvidia to ship its H200 products to "approved customers in China, and other countries, under conditions that allow for continued strong National Security."

Donald Trump, H200 AI Chips, Nvidia
