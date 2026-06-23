Trump Says Unfrozen Iran Funds To Go Into Escrow Account Controlled By US

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that any Iranian funds unfrozen through sanctions relief or released by the US Treasury would go into a Washington-controlled escrow account, which Tehran could tap to purchase US food and medical supplies.

"The Money and/or Sanctions that the US Treasury is releasing goes into escrow, controlled by the USA, and will be used for the purchase of food and medical supplies, exclusively from the United States, including Corn, Wheat, and Soybeans from our great American Farmers," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"This is a humanitarian crisis, and I feel it is necessary to help, NOW, before it is too late."

After signing a deal aimed at ending the Middle East war, Washington and Tehran are negotiating key elements, including the future of Iran's nuclear program, that would ensure a lasting peace.

As part of the deal, Tehran is set to get some form of sanctions relief from Washington, as well as the unfreezing of assets.

The US Treasury Department said Monday it was temporarily lifting sanctions on Iran to allow it to produce, sell and deliver crude oil and related products through August 21, as negotiations proceed.

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