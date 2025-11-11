Truck With Gas Cylinders Overturns In Tamil Nadu, Triggers Explosions

A major fire and series of explosions rocked Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district after a truck carrying over 100 LPG cylinders overturned while negotiating a sharp curve on the Thanjavur–Ariyalur highway on Monday.

According to police sources, the truck, driven by Kanagaraj from Inam Kulathur in Tiruchi district, was on its way from an Indane Gas warehouse near Dindigul Road to deliver cylinders to a local dealer in Ariyalur.

As the vehicle was turning around a curve near a Pillaiyar temple, a stray dog suddenly crossed the road. Attempting to avoid hitting it, Kanagaraj applied sudden brakes, causing the truck to lose control and topple into a roadside drain.

The impact triggered a chain reaction as the tightly packed cylinders collided, igniting a series of powerful explosions that sent fireballs leaping into the air.

Witnesses described the scene as “terrifying”, with flames visible several kilometres away.

Driver Escapes With Injuries

The driver managed to jump out of the vehicle and run for safety even as the first few cylinders exploded. Locals rushed to his aid and called emergency services. Kanagaraj sustained multiple injuries and has been admitted to the Ariyalur Government Medical College Hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

Firefighters Battle Blaze

Ariyalur District Fire Officer Senthilkumar led a team of firefighters who rushed to the scene. Fire and rescue teams worked tirelessly to bring the situation under control and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby fields. Traffic between Thanjavur and Ariyalur was diverted through Kaikatti and nearby villages as a safety measure.

Disaster Averted

Officials said a major catastrophe was narrowly avoided, as there were no houses or settlements nearby. Had the mishap occurred in a populated area, the explosions could have caused extensive casualties and property damage.