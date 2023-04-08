Truck Hits Law Minster's Car In Jammu And Kashmir, No One Injured: Cops

A fully loaded truck hit Kiren Rijiju's car near Ramban along Jammu- Srinagar highway, said cops

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has escaped unhurt after his car was hit by a truck in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said the police.

A fully loaded truck hit his car near Ramban along Jammu- Srinagar highway, said cops

"No injuries happened to anyone and Honourable Minister was driven safely to destination," news agency ANI reported quoting police officials.

Video of the incident showed security men rushing to open doors of the Minister's black Scorpio and getting people out.

Pictures show the Minister coming out of the vehicle as large number of security guards are present.

Going from Jammu to Udhampur in Jammu & Kashmir to attend Legal Services Camp. Many beneficiaries of the Central Govt Schemes are attending the function along with Judges and NALSA team. Now, one can enjoy the beautiful road throughout the journey. pic.twitter.com/5yg43aJX1C — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 8, 2023

Earlier in the day, the Minister tweeted saying "one can enjoy the beautiful road throughout the journey" as he travelled from Jammu to Udhampur to attend a Legal Services Camp.