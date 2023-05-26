Troubled Airline Go First Cancels All Flights Till May 28

Earlier, the airlines had cancelled flights till May 26.

Budget airline Go First has cancelled all its flights till May 28, citing operational reasons. Earlier, the airlines had cancelled flights till May 26.

In a note posted on Twitter on Friday, the airline said, "We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till May 28, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the convenience caused by the flight cancellations."

The airline also said a full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.

The airline also said the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. It mentioned that it would be able to resume bookings shortly.

On Tuesday, budget carrier Go First replied to the show cause notice issued by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) where the airline mentioned that it has no definite timeline to resume operations.

Civil aviation ministry officials said that airlines expressed an intent to resume operations at the earliest.

"There is no definitive timeline as of now for the resumption of operations by Go First. They have expressed an intent to resume operations at the earliest thought," a senior aviation ministry official said.

Earlier the regulator DGCA asked the company (Go First) to respond to the show cause notice within 15 days. The regulator had asked Go First to explain the reasons for its inability to run operations and stopped new bookings and halted the sale of tickets.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday upheld the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order which had admitted Go First Airlines' voluntary plea for insolvency. "It disposed of the lessors' petition and asked them to file an appeal before the NCLT."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)