Thousands In The Lurch As Yamuna Water Enters Ghaziabad Industrial Area

People have been forced to commute through tractors.

Hundreds of factories have shut down and thousands of people were left stranded as water from the overflowing Yamuna river entered Tronica City in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The area is an industrial sector close to northeast Delhi.

The river water has entered over a thousand factories in the industrial area of Tronica City, causing damage worth crores of rupees. Thousands of workers are trapped in the area, facing difficulties in procuring food and water.

Areas adjacent to Tronica City -- like Puja Colony, Ram Park, Badarpur Khadar, Jain Colony, Mir Pur, Pachara etc -- are inundated.

Industrialist and Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDC) General Manager told NDTV that he informed the district administration two days back, but no preventive action was taken.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is reaching the spot today.