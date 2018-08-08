TMC, Opposition Rally Behind Congress Candidate, Say Sources: 10 Facts

Election for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson will be held on Thurday.

New Delhi: Opposition parties that were uneasy with a Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson election, have decided to end their differences and back the candidate, sources said, putting the anti-BJP front back on track. The Congress plans to field BK Hariprasad, a 64-year-old lawmaker from Karnataka. He will be up against Harivansh Narayan Singh, a first-time lawmaker from Nitish Kumar's party. The Akali Dal, which was considering abstention after the government switched from Akali leader Naresh Gujral to Harivansh Singh, will vote on Thursday.