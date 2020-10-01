Tripura Woman Allegedly Raped, Villagers Set Accused's House On Fire

A police team led by a senior officer rushed to the spot and arrested the accused (Representational)

A 48-year-old woman was allegedly raped and assaulted by a driver on Wednesday in Tripura, leading to locals blocking road in protest. The survivor and some villagers gathered at a police station in western Tripura's Sepahijala district, demanding the arrest of the accused.

Within hours, the 28-year-old accused, who had a rap sheet in crimes against women, was arrested while a mob set his house on fire.

Police said the survivor, a married woman who works in a rubber plantation near her house, was returning from work when the accused abducted her.

She alleged he took her to a jungle where he allegedly raped her and then tried to kill her.

Some people on hearing her scream rescued her, but the accused managed to run away, the police said, quoting the woman's statement.

A case has been filed. The woman was injured on her back and feet.

On returning home, she told her husband about the attack, after which villagers gathered and blocked Melaghar-Udaipur road, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

The officer in charge of Melaghar police station Paluram Das said the accused will be sent to court and they will seek police remand for questioning.