Pics Of Burning, Damaged Mosque Fake, Will Take Action: Tripura Police

Tripura Violence: The violence happened on Tuesday evening during a VHP rally. (File)

Fake social media accounts are being used to spread fake news and communally sensitive rumours, including pictures of burning and damaged mosque, following Tuesday's violence in Tripura, the state police said, adding the situation is "absolutely normal". Action will be taken against those spreading rumours, the police said.

"Some vested interests are trying to disturb the peaceful communal situation of Tripura. Tripura Police requests every citizen of Tripura to help it in maintaining law and order and peace in Tripura," it said.

1/1



Certain persons by using fake social media IDs are spreading fake news/rumours on Tripura. It is informed that law & order situation in the State is absolutely normal.#Tripura - Tripura Police (@Tripura_Police) October 27, 2021

The videos and photos that are being spread have no connection with Tuesday's incident, the police said. The violence happened during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally in protest against a series of attacks on Hindus during Durga Puja in Bangladesh.

"Anti-national and mischievous elements on Twitter and Facebook are spreading fake news and rumours. The videos and photos that are being spread have no connection with the Panisagar incident. No fire incident took place at any mosque," Tripura Inspector General of Police Police Saurabh Tripathi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Fake news & rumours are being spread in regard to yesterday's incident at Panisagar. No fire incident took place at any mosque. A case has been registered against the viral fake posts on social media platforms: Tripura Police IGP Law and order Saurabh Tripathi (27.10) pic.twitter.com/Sr1hK2huDY - ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

On Wednesday, the police said that some anti-social elements participated in a VHP rally and instigated violence.

"Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists took out a rally to protest against the recent violence in Bangladesh. A group of people threw stones and damaged a door of a mosque in Chamtilla area during the rally. Security forces rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control," district superintendent of police Bhanupada Chakraborty was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

Heavy security has been deployed in North Tripura district following tension in Panisagar and Dharmanagar area, about 155 km from state capital Agartala.