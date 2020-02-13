Two Sentenced To Death In Tripura For Rape, Murder Of Minor

Police had submitted chargesheet under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

A district court in Tripura on Thursday sentenced two people to death for the rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in December last year.

Judge of a special court at Udaipur in Gomati district, A K Nath, pronounced the judgment on Kastharai Tripura and Ananta Tripura after finding them guilty of raping and murdering the girl.

According to the FIR lodged by the victim's brother, the duo had raped, murdered and buried the girl in a forest near Krishnakantapara hamlet in Nutan Bazaar police station area on December 5 last year while she was returning from school.

The body was recovered after an extensive search.

During the trial, statements of 32 individuals were recorded.

After pronouncement of the judgment, the duo was taken to Udaipur jail amid tight security.