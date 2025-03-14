Tripura, Tata Group Firm Agree To Build Luxury Hotel At Pushpabanta Palace

Despite objections from tribal youth groups, Opposition parties, and even the BJP's ally Tipra Motha's chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, the Tripura government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Hotels Co Ltd (IHCL), a Tata Group subsidiary, to build a luxury hotel at the historic Pushpabanta Palace.

The agreement, finalised on Friday, was signed by Kiran Gitte, secretary of industries and commerce, on behalf of the Tripura government, and Jayanta Das, area director and general manager of IHCL. The signing took place in the office of the Tripura Institution for Transformation in presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha, Industry Minister Santana Chakma, and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

As per the MoU, IHCL will develop a five-star palace hotel, Taj Pushpabanta Palace, featuring approximately 100 rooms under the Taj Palace brand with an investment of Rs 250 crore. The majority of accommodations will be outside the heritage structure, with a few signature suites housed within the palace to retain its royal charm.

Mr Saha described the MoU as a historic milestone, emphasising that this is the first time IHCL partnered with a government to develop a royal heritage hotel.

He said the project aligns with Tripura's modernisation vision, generating 200 direct and several indirect employment opportunities, boosting tourism, and preserving the Manikya dynasty's heritage.

He said all concerns regarding the conversion of the palace into a hotel were addressed through multiple discussions before finalizing the MoU.

The Pushpabanta Palace, also known as Kunjaban Palace, was built in 1917 by Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya. Post-Tripura's merger with India, it served as the Governor's home till 2018.

The palace was initially planned to be developed as a national-level digital cultural museum, the foundation stone of which was laid by President Droupadi Murmu in October 2022.

Opposition parties, including the CPI(M) and the Congress, have demanded heritage preservation instead of hotel conversion.

Despite that, Mr Saha highlighted the project would position Tripura as a global tourism destination while safeguarding its historical legacy.