Tripura Sends Team To India-Bangladesh Border Amid Concerns Over Embankments

A high-level delegation on Sunday visited the border town of Belonia and conducted an on the spot study, and possible effects on the Indian side due to an embankment being constructed by the Bangladesh government along the Muhuri River, which divides the two countries.

The delegation led by Tripura Public Works Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, after visiting the India-Bangladesh bordering areas, met villagers and held meetings with elected representatives, including the chairman of the Belonia Municipal Council.

Later, Mr Gitte said that to protect the South Tripura district headquarter Belonia, adjoining villages and habitations, embankments are being constructed and other measures have been taken up and the ongoing works would be intensified.

"By June this year, all the repairing and related works would be completed. Work would be done round-the-clock. As the volume of work is very big in South Tripura district, five additional engineers would be posted in the district," Mr Gitte said.

During catastrophic floods and landslides in August 2024, many river embankments along the India-Bangladesh border and other infrastructure were damaged. The government identified 43 such locations in different districts, including South Tripura district, the IAS officer said.

He said the works to repair infrastructure will be started soon. Senior Border Security Force (BSF) officers were also present.

The Bangladesh government has been constructing another big embankment along Southern Tripura, opposite Belonia town, triggering tension among Indian residents as the embankment may endanger border villages during monsoon floods.

Residents under Belonia Municipal Council areas and those living in Ballamukh, Ishan Chandranagar and adjoining villages in South Tripura district have expressed serious concerns over the construction of the giant embankment by Bangladesh.

Earlier, similar embankments were built by the Bangladesh government along northern Tripura's Unakoti district. That may also put the district town of Kailashahar and border villages during monsoon floods in danger.