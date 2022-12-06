Tripura Tribals Protest In Delhi For Separate State, To Meet Amit Shah

A rally organised by Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance in Agartala last month

Thousands of tribals from Tripura, including a large number of women, have begun their two-day demonstration at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, demanding greater autonomy and constitutional recognition.

The sit-in demonstration, which started yesterday, is being led by Tripura's royal family scion Pradyot Manikya Debburman and includes members of his party, Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA).

With ruling BJP on a sticky wicket, TIPRA has emerged as one of the most potent opposition entities in Tripura, where assembly elections are roughly two months away.

TIPRA has raised the pitch for 'Greater Tipraland' since last year, demanding more autonomy and political power for the tribals.

The sit-in demonstration in New Delhi aims to draw the attention of the Central government and prominent leaders across the political spectrum towards the tribals' demands.

"We are not against any community. We want justice and more power for the backward and poor tribals. We had organised a similar two-day sit-in demonstration in Delhi in November last year," Mr Debburman told reporters.

He added that this time too, his party would submit a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding a 'Greater Tipraland', he added.

Political observers feel that TIPRA is likely to play a crucial role in the Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in February next year.