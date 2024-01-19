Kerala Chief Minister To Protest Against Centre At Jantar Mantar On Feb 8

CPI(M) claimed that the move wasn't solely about Kerala's issues (File)

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will stage a protest against the Central government at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on February 8, CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan said.

The protest aims to voice concerns over the alleged financial neglect of Kerala and other non-BJP-ruled states by the Centre.

In a statement, CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan claimed that the move wasn't solely about Kerala's issues, but a representation of a broader concern shared by other non-BJP states.

Chief Minister Vijayan has written to all non-BJP Chief Ministers seeking their support for the protest, highlighting concerns over alleged encroachment on state autonomy and financial constraints imposed by the Centre, said CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan.

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan also said that the BJP in a provocative manner is continuing the Hindutwa agenda and the country is witnessing the communalistic approach of politicising the belief.

"Today the BJP in a provocative manner is continuing the Hindutva agenda in a very strong way. The country is witnessing the communalistic approach of politicising the belief. The right secular view is that all individuals should get the right to believe and propagate their religion. Instead of that building a temple is used as a political tool in today's in today's scenario. It's an incomplete Ram temple that's being inaugurated here. They are handling this Ram temple as an election tool before the Lok Sabha elections. We cannot accept that stand at any cost. The Shankaracharyas have taken a stand that this is against their belief and customs. They are making it clear that this is an election tool to appease the believers even though it is against the belief. We are making it clear that at any time we are not against the beliefs of anyone," added CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan.

