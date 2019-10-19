Class 12 Student Allegedly Beaten To Death By Girl's Relatives In Tripura

A Class 12 teen was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people after he was found inside a girl's house in a village in Tripura on Thursday.

The 17-year-old teen, Ripan Sarkar, lived with his uncle at Gomati district, 85 km from state capital Agartala. His parents are in Bangladesh, the police said.

According to villagers, Mr Sarkar was in love with the girl. Her relatives had earlier thrashed him after calling him to their house.

A man has been arrested, and a case has been filed against seven people, the police said. They are looking for more accused who are on the run.

According to police, some people informed the teen's uncle, Prafulla Sarkar, that the student had been thrashed by a group of villagers, including the relatives of the girl. Soon, he rushed to the spot where the boy was thrashed.

Prafulla Sarkar said he tried to stop the attacker but the crowd prevented him from rescuing the teen.

Soon a police team came and took the teen, who was in a critical condition, to the district hospital.

Doctors said the teen died before he could reach the hospital.

