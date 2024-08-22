19 Dead, 17 Lakh People Affected In Tripura Floods Fury

The flood situation in Tripura, which has been lashed by heavy rains over the last four days, remained grim on Thursday. Seven people, among them woman and children, died after being buried under a mudslide in South Tripura. The Indian Meteorological Department has retained its 'Red alert' for all eight districts, officials have said.

The Air Force has activated vital air assets to extend help & support to the flood stricken areas. More National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed.

Two C-130 and one AN-32 aircraft transported multiple NDRF teams and relief supplies to Agartala today to aid human assistance in disaster relief operations. Helicopters have been positioned to reach the affected areas and undertake further relief operations.

The water level of rivers in the state has remained significantly high -- Gomati, South Tripura, Unakoti and West Tripura Districts have been severely affected.

In six districts -- Dhalai, Khowai, South Tripura, West Tripura, North Tripura and Unakoti -- rivers are flowing above the danger mark. The crop damage has been extensive in all eight districts.

Altogether, 450 relief camps have been opened by the district administration since August 19 to provide shelter to over 65,400 people in the state. The affected population has crossed the 17-lakh mark.

Landslides occurred in 2,032 locations, of which 1,789 have been cleared. Restoration work is going on in full swing. Erosion to roads occurred at 1,952 locations, of which 579 locations have been restored till date.

All railway services from Agartala have been deferred. All schools have been closed until further order.

Telecommunication has been severely disrupted in Gomati, South Tripura and other flood affected areas.

The Met Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for today and tomorrow in many parts of the state. A red alert is in place for the whole state today and in four districts for tomorrow.