Tripura Flags Bangladesh Embankment Plan, Warns Could Lead To Floods

Authorities in Tripura's Unakoti district have raised concerns over the Bangladesh government's alleged move to increase the height of an embankment near the international border with the state, saying such constructions could lead to massive floods in the Indian territory.

Some reports have claimed that Bangladesh has been building the massive embankment, along the Manu River that divides the two countries, opposite to Kailashahar sub-division of Unakoti district. The work is taking place in Alinagar area in Bangladesh's Moulvibazar district. There is an embankment on the Indian side, constructed several decades ago, but its height is very low.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Manik Saha had assured the state assembly that he would discuss the alleged construction by Bangladesh with the Centre, after Congress legislator Birajit Sinha drew attention to the matter.

Speaking to reporters, District Magistrate Dilip Kumar Chakma on Friday said: "It is a highly raised and permanent type of embankment, right on the zero line of the border. This is for flood management but on our side, the embankment is about 350 yards away from zero line and much shorter. This needs to be taken up with higher authorities and India also needs to take it up with Bangladesh."

The zero line falls from the border pillar to 150 yards of both countries. Normally construction of any structure is not allowed on the zero line but it can be done following mutual agreement.

Mr Chakma, who visited the border area near the 1849 pillar at Devi Pur, said Bangladesh's move to increase the height of its embankment could lead to devastating floods in Kailashahar, if immediate action is not taken. He added that the Bangladesh government did not hold any consultation with Indian authorities regarding the work.

Experts and local residents said the Bangladesh government's move violates the Indira-Mujib pact, signed on March 19, 1972. According to the 1975 Joint India-Bangladesh guidelines for border authorities, no structure can unilaterally be constructed within 150 yards from the zero line of the international boundary by either side.

