Tripura Declares Heat Wave As State Disaster, Schools Shut

The Tripura government has declared heat wave as a state disaster. The state government has said it is working to ensure there is no power cut during the peak summer season.

Schools in the state have been shut till April 23 amid soaring temperature.

The state government has issued fresh directives to identify heat wave, sunstroke and sunburn as state specific disasters, and asked people to limit their exposure to the sun as much as possible.

The state government has asked all eight district authorities to activate emergency operation centres under the State Disaster Management Authority and quick response teams.

The government told the district authorities to keep enough resources for providing uninterrupted power supply to all areas amid extreme heat. District magistrates have also been asked to submit a report on the actions they have taken.

"Heatwave, sun strokes and sunburns have been identified as state specific disasters in Tripura. Take necessary steps for its management... by conducting extensive awareness through different media, update weather conditions, provide drinking water, provision of shades, medical supports and other necessary provisions in your districts," the notification states.

After schools, over 9,900 Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and anganwadi centres will remain shut in Tripura.

In a notification by the Additional Secretary, the government said, "Considering the scorching heat wave in Tripura and the probable bad effect on the health of children, pregnant women and lactating mothers, it has been decided that all anganwadi centres under ICDS will remain closed from April 10 to April 23."

"However, Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SP) foods items and nutrition are to be distributed for the closing periods at the doorsteps of beneficiaries viz. children (6 months to 6 years), pregnant women and lactating mothers not in the form of hot cook meal but as take-home ration during home visit. Beneficiaries will not attend the anganwadis."