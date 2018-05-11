Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb's Latest: Tagore Returned Nobel Prize In Protest Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb made these remarks at a function in Udaipur to mark birth anniversary of Rabindra Nath Tagore.

356 Shares EMAIL PRINT Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb's blooper: Rabindra Nath Tagore returned Nobel Prize in protest Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has added another blooper to the list of his gaffes. In a video being circulated on social media, the 46-year-old chief minister is seen telling his audience that "Rabindra Nath Tagore returned his Nobel Prize in protest against the British."



Mr Deb made these remarks at a function in Udaipur to mark birth anniversary of Rabindra Nath Tagore.



Rabindra Nath Tagore did receive the Nobel Prize for poetry in 1913. He, however, had denied Knighthood in protest against the Jalianwalla Bagh massacre in 1919.



Mr Deb's gaffes have become an almost daily embarrassment for the BJP since he commented last month that



Then he



The Chief Minister also stated that mechanical engineers should not opt for civil services, but civil engineers should.



A few weeks back, he delivered two new bloopers.



Also, he suggested, young men should breed cows and explore a career in dairy.



The Bharatiya Janata Party's massive victory in the Tripura assembly election in March threw the spotlight on Biplab Deb, who took over two years ago as the BJP's Tripura chief, its youngest in any state.



