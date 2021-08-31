BJP Rushes Top Leaders To Tripura Ahead Of Cabinet Expansion: Sources

Tripura cabinet expansion is likely amid reports of dissidence against Biplab Deb.

The BJP-led government in Tripura, which came to power in 2018, is likely to conducts its first-ever cabinet expansion today amid reports of growing dissidence against Chief Minister Biplab Deb.

The decision was taken on Monday night after a series of meetings held by top BJP leaders who were rushed to Agartala to resolve the internal crisis, sources said.

Party insiders also say that the Trinamool Congress's attempt to make inroads in Tripura has also prompted the party high command to rush central leaders to the state "to take corrective measures".

Three MLAs - Ramprasad Paul, Bhagaban Das and Sushanta Chowdhury - will be sworn in as ministers in all likelihood. All of them are first-time legislators. The event may happen this evening, sources further added.

On Monday, the party high command rushed top leaders, including BJP national secretary Dilip Saikia, BJP North East Zonal secretary (organization) Ajay Jamwal, the party's Tripura unit head Vinod Sonkar and General Secretary (Organization) Phanindranath Sarma.

Their four-day visit is aimed at strengthening the party's organizational base.

Union Minister of State from Tripura Pratima Bhowmik also reached Agartala and joined the meeting.

The Chief Minister and other senior leaders also participated in the meeting to discuss important organizational matters, sources added.

Three berths in the Tripura cabinet were vacant from the beginning but the number increased to four after Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman was dropped from the council of ministers.

However, one birth of the cabinet would remain vacant even after the three new ministers are inducted.