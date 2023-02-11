Tripura Assembly Election 2023: 5 Points On 5-Time Congress MLA Sudip Roy Burman

Sudip Roy Burman is the only Congress MLA among the three northeastern states.

The Congress has joined hands with the CPM-led Left Front for the 2023 Tripura Assembly election. The alliance is fighting against the BJP, which came into power after a historic win in 2018. Congress is contesting in 13 constituencies while the CPM has fielded candidates for 47 seats. Congress candidates include veteran leader Sudip Roy Burman.

Tripura goes to polls on February 16. The votes will be counted on March 2.

Here are 5 points about Sudip Roy Burman

Sudip Roy Burman is a former health and family welfare minister of Tripura and a five-time MLA who has never lost from the Agartala Assembly constituency since 1998. He won the seat again in the 2018 Assembly polls on a BJP ticket and was given the health portfolio. In May 2019, he was removed from the state cabinet.

The 56-year-old has been elected four times on a Congress ticket. In 2016, he left Congress to join Trinamool Congress. A year later, he switched over to BJP and retained his seat in the 2018 polls. Sudip Roy Burman quit BJP to join back Congress last year along with another rebel MLA Ashish Kumar Saha.

Sudip Roy Burman is the only Congress MLA among the three northeastern states – Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland – that are going to polls this month.

The BJP import completed his graduation in mechanical engineering in 1989 from Calcutta University. He obtained an LLB degree in 1992 from Tripura University.

Congress has fielded Sudip Roy Burman from his bastion, Agartala, for the 2023 Tripura Assembly polls.