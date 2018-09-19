Executive Order To Make Triple Talaq An Offence Cleared: LIVE Updates

The cabinet today approved an executive order or ordinance making triple talaq or instant divorce an offence after an amended draft bill failed to clear Rajya Sabha in the last session of parliament amid disagreement within parties.
The triple talaq law, officially called Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, dilutes three contentious provisions.
The first change allows only a woman, or a close relative, to file a police case against her husband for instant triple talaq, the Islamic practice that allows men to divorce their wives immediately by uttering the word "talaq" (divorce) thrice.
The second amendment allows her to drop the case if the husband comes around later and they arrive at a compromise.
Here are the LIVE Updates over the Triple Talaq executive order:
