Triple Talaq Bill Will Remove Men-Women Discrimination: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday praised the passage of the triple talaq bill by Parliament, saying the step was necessary for women irrespective of religion to be treated with dignity and respect.

In a big victory, the Narendra Modi government at the Centre secured Rajya Sabha's clearance for the landmark bill helped by support from the Biju Janata Dal, walkout by BJP allies Janata Dal United and AIADMK and some abstentions to get Parliament's approval for the contentious legislation.

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

"The passage of this bill in both Houses (of Parliament) was necessary for women of any religion or caste to be treated with dignity and respect. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking this step," a statement quoted Mr Adityanath as saying.

"This bill was necessary as it will eliminate the discrimination between men and women," he said.

The chief minister said many Islamic countries have long stopped the ill-practice of triple talaq, adding despite being the world's largest democracy, the practise continued in India.

Hitting out at those parties which opposed the bill, Mr Adityanath said, "It is unfortunate that those who were talking about women empowerment have opposed this bill in both Houses. Congress and its allies--SP (Samajwadi Party) and BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party)-- have been exposed."

The passage of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill that makes instant triple talaq among Muslims a criminal offence with 99 votes in favour and 84 against was a major legislative success for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the opposition-dominated Upper House where it lacks majority.

Once, the bill gets presidential assent, the practice of Muslim men instantly divorcing their wives by uttering "talaq" thrice will become a criminal offence, punishable by a jail term of up to three years.

