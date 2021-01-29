Trinamool's Rajib Banerjee Quits As MLA, Week After Resigning As Minister

Former Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee has also resigned from the Trinamool (File)

Trinamool leader Rajib Banerjee, who last week quit Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, today resigned as the party MLA representing the Domjur seat. Mr Banerjee, who only days ago said "I remain a party worker.. but cannot say what will be my future move..." is widely expected to join the opposition BJP on Sunday - in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I have resigned as MLA of the state assembly. I submitted my resignation letter to the speaker. I thank my party supremo Mamata Banerjee for providing me the opportunity to serve the masses," Mr Banerjee, a two-time member of the legislative assembly, was quoted by news agency PTI.

"In the days to come, I would continue to serve the people of the Domjur constituency," he added.

Last week, after he resigned from the cabinet, the BJP issued a welcome mat for Mr Banerjee.

"He is like my younger brother and I am telling him BJP's doors are open," Arjun Singh, also a former Trinamool, and now a BJP MP, said.

The former Forest Minister, who dramatically burst into tears in front of the press after submitting his resignation letter to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, becomes the latest in a series of high-profile exits from the ruling Trinamool - all with just weeks to go for a tightly-contested Assembly poll.

He is also the third minister to resign his post in the last six weeks.

The first was Suvendu Adhikari, the former MLA from Nandigram and the man widely seen as instrumental in Mamata Banerjee's rise to power, and he has joined BJP.

The second was Laxmi Ratan Shukla, cricketer turned minister of state for sports. Mr Shukla, though, remains an MLA and member of the Trinamool.

Mr Adhikari, Mr Shukla and Mr Banerjee were MLAs from the Howrah district, which will be the site of Amit Shah's massive rally this weekend.

Last week the party also lost Shantipur MLA Arindam Bhattacharya - the first exit from Nadia district. A week earlier, Mr Bhattacharya shared stage with Ms Banerjee at an event in his district.

The Trinamool, which faces a real challenge in its attempt to win re-election, has feigned indifference to the exits of senior leaders and dozens of junior members.

Suvendu Adhikari has rapidly become the Chief Minister's worst nightmare in her bid for a third term in Bengal, having drawn several dissidents to the BJP since he crossed over.

Officially, Mamata Banerjee has maintained that those wishing to quit the party are free to do so. But in recent weeks, the party has managed to ward off just the one prominent exit - movie star-turned-politician Shatabdi Roy changed her mind after being offered a key post.

The ruling party, however, has brushed off suggestions the exit makes it re-election bid harder.

"The Trinamool is like an ocean. A couple of mugs of watfer taken out of it make no difference, a couple of leaves falling off a giant tree don't matter. There will be new leaves," Partha Chatterjee, a senior party leader and minister, said last week.

