Trinamool vs Bengal Governor Over Extending Border Security Force's Jurisdiction

Mamata Banerjee's stance can be "potentially alarming" for federal polity, Jagdeep Dhankhar said (File)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party's stance on extending the BSF's jurisdiction is "unfortunate and misconceived" as he sought to know why only Bengal is up against the Centre's move.

Replying to Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy's letter to him that alleged that he disregarded the principles of federalism with his remark on Ms Banerjee's directive to the police concerning the BSF, the Governor claimed that Mamata Banerjee's statements are provocative.

"Stance @Sukhendusekhar @AITCofficial @BSF_India misconceived. Orchestrated "directives" @MamataOfficial unfortunate. Bonhomie and not confrontation amongst agencies needed. Reflect "why the problem is only in our State and not elsewhere"!" the governor tweeted.

The Union Home Ministry has recently amended the Border Security Force Act to authorise the force to carry out search operations, seizures and arrests within 50 km from the international borders of Punjab, Bengal and Assam - up from the previous 15 km jurisdiction.

Both Bengal and Punjab have passed resolutions against the order in their respective state Assembly.

The Bengal Chief Minister has time and again disapproved of the Centre's decision to extend the jurisdiction of the BSF. She has recently asked police officers of certain bordering districts to bar entry of BSF personnel in villages without permission.

The Governor wrote to Mamata Banerjee in response, maintaining that her stance can be "potentially alarming" for federal polity and national security.

TMC MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, in a letter on Friday, insisted that remarks made by the Governor on the issue will demoralise the police force of the state.

"It doesn't behove the occupant of the office of the Governor to make such statements in flagrant disregard of the Constitution," he told the Governor.

Mr Roy further stated that the governor must be aware that the international border does not "penetrate 50 km into India" and that law and order is a state subject.

Jagdeep Dhankhar's statement has "negated the principle of federalism which is a basic structure of the Constitution of India", the TMC chief whip in Rajya Sabha said.

Responding to Mr Roy's accusations, the Governor said that the Rajya Sabha MP has also "not taken into account the provisions of BSF Act 1968" before writing to him.

"The enormity of "orchestrated directives" of Hon'ble Chief Minister to administration qua BSF seems to have escaped your focus," Mr Dhankhar wrote on Twitter, addressing Roy.

In a letter to Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that he is deeply concerned over her "directives" to the state police.

Claiming that the Chief Minister's stance is not in sync with the BSF Act, 1968 and the Centre's notification for expansion of the force's jurisdiction, Mr Dhankhar alleged, "Her statements (and not mine) are provocative. Just reflect and soul search - 'why the problem is only in our State and not elsewhere'."

He further maintained that there was no question of demoralising the state police force as asserted by Mr Roy, and called for bonhomie and cooperation between the central and state agencies.