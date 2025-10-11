Trinamool To Hold 100 'Bijoya Sammelani' Meetings, Electoral Rolls In Focus

Bengal politics is shifting gears after the Durga Puja festivities in the state. As the Election Commission of India (ECI) delegation concluded its two-day visit to Bengal, the Trinamool Congress is set to hold 100 'Bijoya Sammelani' meetings on Sunday - with the focus on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and public outreach before the 2026 elections.

Sources in the party told NDTV that while this event is held every year, this is the first time since Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool came to power that the party will hold 100 meetings in a single day.

With a focus on digitising data, the door-to-door exercise will be a large-scale groundwork that will be carried out by government employees at various levels. The ECI has made its intent clear to the group of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) that attended its meeting that any untoward incident will be handled sternly. "This would probably be the last large-scale grassroots programme undertaken before the 2026 elections," said a party source.

The Bijoya meetings this year are being coordinated and monitored by Abhishek Banerjee's office. There are over 50 speakers lined up across all the blocks, including MPs, MLAs, ministers, spokespersons, Chhatra Parishad leaders, and presidents of various frontal organisations. While Minister Birbaha Hansda, a tribal face of the Trinamool, will be in Bankura, TMC IT Cell State president Debangshu Bhattacharya will be in Birbhum.

"In these meetings, we are briefing the party workers about SIR. How it will be conducted, the roles of BLOs and BLAs. The way the party workers should check electoral rolls and ensure no valid voter is left out," said a party source, part of this programme.

The TMC is also looking at boosting the old guards of the party and infusing them with the new guards ahead of the key elections next year. "We are giving extra attention to ensure those associated with the party for long but have not been very active to reach out to them and ensure they bolster the party at the ground level," sources said.