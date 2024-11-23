Trinamool Sweeps Bengal Bypolls, Wrests Seat From BJP After 10 Years

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress appears set to win all six assembly constituencies in West Bengal where bypolls were held. This includes the Madarihat constituency in Alipurduar district, which had gone to the BJP in the 2021 elections. Counting is now underway for the November 13 bypolls in the six seats - Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra.

In Sitai, Madarihat, and Naihati, Trinamool candidates have already been declared winners. Sangita Roy won in Sitai by a 1.3 lakh margin, bagging over 1.6 lakh votes against the BJP's Dipak Kumar Ray, who could manage to win just 35,000 votes.

In Madarihat, BJP's Rahul Lohar conceded the election to Jayprakash Toppo by over 28,000 votes. In Naihati, Sanat Dey defeated the BJP's Rupak Mitra by a margin of nearly 50,000 votes.

In Haroa, Trinamool's Sheikh Rabiul Islam is ahead of AISF's Piyarul Islam by a margin of over a lakh votes. Only one round of counting is left here.

In Medinipur, Trinamool's Sujoy Hazra is maintaining a lead margin of over 30,000 votes. With over 93,000 votes, he is ahead of his BJP rival Subhajit Roy, who has won 63,000 votes so far. Four rounds of counting are left in this constituency.

In Taldangra, Falguni Singhababu of the Trinamool is leading by over 25,000 votes as three rounds of counting remain. He has won 72,000 votes so far as against his BJP rival Ananya Roy Chakraborty, who has managed to win about 46,000 votes.

Trinamool workers have already started celebrations, including in front of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's house in south Kolkata. They say the election results have rejected Opposition attempts to defame the government over the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case.

Votes are being counted for a total of 48 assembly seats and two parliamentary constituencies across 15 states. All results - including those for Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections - will be declared today.