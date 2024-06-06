Trinamool Supporters Stop Bengal BJP Chief's Car, Raise Slogans

In the recent West Bengal elections, BJP secured 12 seats while Trinamool Congress clinched 29.

Trinamool Congress activists intercepted the car of West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday while he was on way to Minakha village in North 24 Parganas district, police sources said.

Mr Majumdar was heading to an area allegedly affected by post-poll violence purportedly carried out by Trinamool workers. These incidents, flagged by the saffron party since the June 4 election results, prompted Majumdar's visit, party sources said.

Surrounded by Trinamool supporters, Majumdar's car was halted, amidst chants of 'Jai Bangla', they claimed.

Accusing TMC workers of instigating fear in the region post-election, Mr Majumdar asserted his visit was aimed at aiding affected people.

"I have come to meet the affected people in the area. Tonight, I am travelling to Delhi and will speak to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and request him to extend the duration of the presence of central forces in the state", he said.

Additionally, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari urged Governor C V Ananda Bose to visit the troubled areas.

