Trinamool Strongman Sheikh Shahjahan Will Be Arrested In 7 Days: Party

Sandeshkhali strongman Sheikh Shahjahan will be arrested within seven days, Trinamool Congress said today, hours after the Calcutta High Court clarified that there is no order stopping Bengal police from arresting him.

The seven-day claim was made by Trinamool general secretary Kunal Ghosh and Bengal minister Bratya Basu during an interaction with the media. Earlier, Mr Ghosh said in a post on X that the matter was stuck in legal tangles. "Thanks to the High Court today for clarifying the matter and allowing the police to take action. Shajahan will be arrested within seven days," he said.

The Trinamool strongman is at the centre of the massive row surrounding Sandeshkhali island in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Local residents have accused Shahjahan and his aides of land grab, extortion and harassment. Allegations of sexual violence have also come up. He has been on the run for a month now after a mob attacked an Enforcement Directorate team that had come to the island to raid his home in a corruption case.