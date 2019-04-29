Trinamool Seeks Election Commission's Intervention Over Asansol Violence

The vehicle of BJP candidate and Union Minister Babul Supriyo was vandalised.

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation led by party MP Shukhendu Shekhar Roy on Monday sought time from Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) West Bengal in connection with BJP leader and Union Minister Babul Supriyo's alleged altercation with the polling officer and violence caused during polling in Asansol Lok Sabha seat.

Election Commission response is awaited.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted between BJP and TMC workers in Nalhati city in Birbhum district. During the scuffle, a BJP supporter sustained an injury on his head.

Security forces resorted to lathi-charge on Monday at a polling station in Asansol parliamentary constituency after clashes erupted between TMC and BJP supporters over allegations of electoral malpractices.

There were reports of altercations between supporters of TMC, BJP and CPI (M) from several polling booths in the constituency.

A BJP delegation which will include Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Vijay Goel and Anil Baluni, is scheduled to meet the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Delhi today over the issue of poll-related violence in West Bengal.

Mr Supriyo had an altercation with polling officers and TMC cadres at a booth, alleging that supporters of Mamata Banerjee-led party were capturing polling stations and not letting voters to cast their ballot.

Mr Supriyo is pitted against Trinamool Congress' Moon Moon Sen from the Asansol seat.

