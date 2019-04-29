Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Clashes In Poll Booth In Bengal's Asansol, Babul Supriyo's Car Vandalised

After his car was vandalised, Babul Supriyo said Mamata Banerjee is scare of democracy

Clashes broke out early in Bengal's Asansol as voting was held in the fourth round of the national election. The vehicle of Union Minister Babul Supriyo, the BJP candidate in Asansol, was vandalized outside a polling station, when a fight erupted between workers of the BJP and the state's ruling Trinamool Congress.

Visuals showed Babul Supriyo sitting in a car with the rear windows smashed.

"Voters are not being allowed to vote," alleged Babul Supriyo. "Our fight is to establish democracy. It is shameful that I am saying this in a democratic country," he told reporters.

He said he would be on the road and visit every polling station where trouble was reported. "I will take central forces with me. People are saying give us central forces, let us vote," he alleged.

The police used batons to control clashes outside a polling booth where BJP and Trinamool workers clashed. The violence started after Trinamool workers insisted on continuing the voting process even though BJP activists wanted the polling to begin in the presence of central forces.

Babul Supriyo, who represents Asansol in parliament faces the Trinamool's Moon Moon Sen in the constituency. He tweeted:

Raniganj

Booth no. 169, 113, 218

Captured - Chowkidar Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 29, 2019

Babul Supriyo won an unlikely victory against the Left in his first election in 2014. Moon Moon Sen, who defeated nine-time lawmaker Basudeb Acharia of the Left in Bankura in 2014 to earn the name of "giant-killer", has been moved to Asansol this time as the Trinamool tries to snatch the seat from the BJP.

