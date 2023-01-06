Trinamool Releases 1st List Of Candidates For Meghalaya Polls

The Meghalaya Trinamool Congress on Friday announced the first list of candidates for the upcoming state polls due in the next two months.

State President Charles Pyngrope, and Trinamool Congress Legislature Party leader Mukul Sangma announced the names of candidates for 52 out of 60 Assembly constituencies at the state party office this afternoon.

"These are the initial names for 52 constituencies. Out of these, 15 are MLAs and MDCs. The party has fielded five women candidates," said Charles Pyngrope, adding that the remaining names in eight constituencies will be declared in the coming days.

Top party leader George B Lygdoh will contest from Umroi. State president Charles Pyngrope will fight from Nongthymmai while former chief minister Mukul Sangma will contest from Tikrikila (ST) and Songsak (ST) seat.

Mr Pyngrope underlined that the names have been picked after thorough discussion among senior members of the party and selection committee.

Mukul Sangma said, "We are expecting the people of the state will think about the secure future of Meghalaya. The state has really suffered because of the usually fractured mandate that has been the trend in Meghalaya. We will reach out to people to take into consideration the larger interest of the state."