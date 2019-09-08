Trinamool Protests Against Implementation Of Citizens List In West Bengal

Trinamool Congress has vowed it would never allow "division" of West Bengal. (File photo)

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday organised rallies and street corner meetings at various places in West Bengal, as part of its "mass protests" against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the "divisive" politics of the BJP.

Carrying posters and placards in districts like Hooghly, Birbhum and Burdwan, TMC supporters shouted slogans against the BJP-led government and demanded immediate repeal of the NRC in Assam.

"Just like yesterday, protest rallies were organised in various parts of the state today. Our party workers have vowed not to allow NRC in Bengal. Locals, too, joined in," TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said.

"Party cadres have vowed that they can sacrifice their lives but would never allow division of Bengal," senior TMC leader and minister Tapan Dasgupta said.

Reacting to TMC's protest marches, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had on Saturday said if the party comes to power after the 2021 assembly polls, it will pitch for NRC in the state.

